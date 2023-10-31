BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first 2023-24 College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday night as teams continue their quest towards a national championship.

The top four consisted of Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State, with the Buckeyes being ranked the best in the country.

For the second consecutive season, the Alabama Crimson Tide were not a part of the top four in the initial CFP rankings. Bama was ranked No. 8 in the initial rankings but is in control of its destiny if it is able to win the SEC Championship game. The Tide have a huge test coming up as the No. 1 offense in the country, the LSU Tigers come into Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday.

Here’s the top 25 in the first CFP rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Penn State
  12. Missouri
  13. Louisville
  14. LSU
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Oregon State
  17. Tennessee
  18. Utah
  19. UCLA
  20. USC
  21. Kansas
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Kansas State
  24. Tulane
  25. Air Force