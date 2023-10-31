BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first 2023-24 College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday night as teams continue their quest towards a national championship.

The top four consisted of Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State, with the Buckeyes being ranked the best in the country.

For the second consecutive season, the Alabama Crimson Tide were not a part of the top four in the initial CFP rankings. Bama was ranked No. 8 in the initial rankings but is in control of its destiny if it is able to win the SEC Championship game. The Tide have a huge test coming up as the No. 1 offense in the country, the LSU Tigers come into Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday.

Here’s the top 25 in the first CFP rankings:

Ohio State Georgia Michigan Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Oklahoma Ole Miss Penn State Missouri Louisville LSU Notre Dame Oregon State Tennessee Utah UCLA USC Kansas Oklahoma State Kansas State Tulane Air Force