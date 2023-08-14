(WHNT) — With college football just 19 days away, the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 has officially been released.

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2023 season ranked as the No. 4 team in the country behind Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia.

The Tide was ranked No. 3 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll which was released on August 7.

Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season in 2022, in which they won the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats. The team’s two losses came against Tennessee and LSU.

Now, the Crimson Tide is looking to bounce back in 2023. With Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. both being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, alongside a number of other players in the later rounds – Coach Nick Saban has some holes to fill on offense and defense.

Saban also has a quarterback competition on his hands, as Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner are still battling it out to see who will be the Tide’s starting QB.

The entire AP Preseason Top 25 can be found below:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Alabama LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Washington Texas Tennessee Notre Dame Utah Oregon Kansas State TCU Oregon State Wisconsin Oklahoma North Carolina Ole Miss Texas A&M Tulane Iowa

In total, the SEC has six representatives in the initial AP Top 25.