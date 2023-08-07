(WHNT) — With just 26 days until kickoff, the preseason coaches poll has been released.

The Alabama Crimson Tide comes into the 2023 season rated as the No. 3 team in the country, according to the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season in 2022, in which they won the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats. The team’s two losses came against Tennessee and LSU.

Now, the Crimson Tide is looking to bounce back in 2023. With Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. both being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, alongside a number of other players in the later rounds – Coach Nick Saban has some holes to fill on offense and defense.

Saban also has a quarterback competition on his hands, as Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner are still battling it out to see who will be the Tide’s starting QB.

You can find the entire USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll rankings below:

Georgia Michigan Alabama (4) Ohio State (1) LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Tennessee Washington Texas Notre Dame Utah Oregon TCU Kansas State Oregon State Oklahoma North Carolina Wisconsin Ole Miss Tulane Texas Tech Texas A&M

The preseason AP Top 25 poll will be released later this month, with the first College Football Playoff poll set for October 31.