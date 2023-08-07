(WHNT) — With just 26 days until kickoff, the preseason coaches poll has been released.

The Alabama Crimson Tide comes into the 2023 season rated as the No. 3 team in the country, according to the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season in 2022, in which they won the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats. The team’s two losses came against Tennessee and LSU.

Now, the Crimson Tide is looking to bounce back in 2023. With Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. both being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, alongside a number of other players in the later rounds – Coach Nick Saban has some holes to fill on offense and defense.

Saban also has a quarterback competition on his hands, as Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner are still battling it out to see who will be the Tide’s starting QB.

You can find the entire USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll rankings below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama (4)
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M

The preseason AP Top 25 poll will be released later this month, with the first College Football Playoff poll set for October 31.