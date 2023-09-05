TUSCULOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The latest AP Top 25 poll has been released with the Alabama Crimson Tide sliding up one spot following a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State.
Alabama is ranked No.3 in the week 2 poll after starting the season at No. 4.
The latest poll ranked the Texas Longhorns at No. 11 setting up a top 15 match up in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.
The entire week 2 AP Top 25 poll can be found below:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Florida State
- Ohio State
- USC
- Penn State
- Washington
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Utah
- Oregon
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Duke
- Colorado
- Texas A&M
- Tulane
- Clemson
Other notable changes in this week’s top 25 include Clemson sliding down 16 spots after losing to Duke 28-7 Monday night, LSU sliding down 9 spots after losing to Florida State 45-24 Sunday night and Iowa falling out of the top 25 despite winning over Utah State.
Meanwhile across the state, Auburn enters week 2 against California unranked but received 3 votes from AP voters.