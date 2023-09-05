TUSCULOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The latest AP Top 25 poll has been released with the Alabama Crimson Tide sliding up one spot following a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State.

Alabama is ranked No.3 in the week 2 poll after starting the season at No. 4.

The latest poll ranked the Texas Longhorns at No. 11 setting up a top 15 match up in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.

The entire week 2 AP Top 25 poll can be found below:

Georgia Michigan Alabama Florida State Ohio State USC Penn State Washington Tennessee Notre Dame Texas Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State North Carolina Oklahoma Wisconsin Ole Miss Duke Colorado Texas A&M Tulane Clemson

Other notable changes in this week’s top 25 include Clemson sliding down 16 spots after losing to Duke 28-7 Monday night, LSU sliding down 9 spots after losing to Florida State 45-24 Sunday night and Iowa falling out of the top 25 despite winning over Utah State.

Meanwhile across the state, Auburn enters week 2 against California unranked but received 3 votes from AP voters.