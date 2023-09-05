TUSCULOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The latest AP Top 25 poll has been released with the Alabama Crimson Tide sliding up one spot following a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State.

Alabama is ranked No.3 in the week 2 poll after starting the season at No. 4.

The latest poll ranked the Texas Longhorns at No. 11 setting up a top 15 match up in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.

The entire week 2 AP Top 25 poll can be found below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida State
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Duke
  22. Colorado
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Clemson

Other notable changes in this week’s top 25 include Clemson sliding down 16 spots after losing to Duke 28-7 Monday night, LSU sliding down 9 spots after losing to Florida State 45-24 Sunday night and Iowa falling out of the top 25 despite winning over Utah State.

Meanwhile across the state, Auburn enters week 2 against California unranked but received 3 votes from AP voters.