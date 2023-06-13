TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rob Vaughn era has officially begun in Tuscaloosa.

Vaughn was formally introduced as the Crimson Tide’s new head baseball coach on Tuesday.

“As I looked at ‘why Alabama?’,” Vaughn said. “you have the easy stuff. You have the SEC and obviously, this is the most competitive brand of baseball there is. As a young kid, you always aspire to play there and as a young coach, you always aspire to coach in and to have the opportunity to stand here to be a part of this and to get to coach these young people moving forward. That is something that we are so excited about. We understand what comes with that. There is pressure and a lot of expectations, especially based on what the 2023 team just did, but that’s what we want. That’s what we’re built for.”

Vaughn comes to Tuscaloosa after spending the previous six seasons as the head coach at the University of Maryland.

He led the Terps to a 183-117 record, including an 84-54 mark in Big Ten play, finishing atop the conference standings in both 2022 and 2023 while earning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in consecutive seasons.

He was part of the staff for the three winningest seasons in Maryland history, including the only 40-win seasons for the Terps in 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023.

“Today is an exciting day for Alabama Athletics as we welcome Rob Vaughn as our new head baseball coach,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “A lot has happened with our program over the last six weeks, but I’m so incredibly proud of the way our team finished out the season. I’ve been around this game for a long time, and this is as fine a group of young men as I’ve been around in any baseball program. Everybody around the program knows it and even in our early conversations with Coach Vaughn, he says he can sense the same thing.”

Vaughn says he’s looking forward to leading this team and hopefully getting Alabama back to the College World Series, but he’s also excited to have the opportunity to develop the young men who play for the program.

“I want my program to be known for two things: culture and development,” Vaughn said. “It’s what we’re all about. It’s what I care about as a coach. My goal is that this group of people that I get to coach and we get to work alongside, will finish their time here equipped to be unbelievable dads, unbelievable husbands and unbelievable leaders.”

“I’m excited to get started. I’m excited to roll our sleeves up and work because the beauty of this thing is that the cupboard isn’t bare. I can tell you that there are some really talented players on this roster. There are some really talented players coming in, and I’m just excited to get to know them. I’m excited to come in alongside them, and I’m excited to put a staff together that’s going to coach them to be the best version of who they can be. I’m very, very excited to be here. We are excited as a family to make Tuscaloosa home. This program has laid the foundation and now it’s time for us to knock down the gates in Omaha and we’re going to do that here real soon.” Rob Vaughn, New Crimson Tide Baseball Coach

Jason Jackson, who served as the Tide’s interim head coach, is returning to the program; Jackson has been elevated to associate head coach and will also continue his duties as pitching coach. Jackson was offered a two-year contract to stay in Tuscaloosa.