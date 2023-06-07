TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats announced the hiring of Ryan Pannone as assistant coach.

Pannone will join Austin Claunch as Oats’ second assistant coach.

“Over my last four years at Alabama, I have gotten to know Ryan through his work with the Pelicans organization. He is one of the brightest minds in the game of basketball and a relentless worker,” Oats said. “Ryan brings a wealth of Xs and Os experience to Tuscaloosa from his time coaching in the NBA, G League, and overseas. He is recognized as a top recruiter and a leader in player development, both crucial to the long and short-term success of our program. We are excited Ryan is on board working with our student-athletes. Not only is he a fantastic coach, but he is an even better person and a proven mentor of young men. I am sure Ryan and his family will become a valued part of the Tuscaloosa community.”

Pannone most recently served as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans. He also previously spent time as the head coach of the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, coaching former UA players and North Alabama natives Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr.

Pannone has coached at all levels across the globe, serving as an assistant coach in the professional ranks in Angola, China, Germany, Korea and Slovakia. This included leading Hapoel Jerusalem to the Israeli championship and advancing them to the Euro Cup semifinals.

Pannone has also coached in the junior college, AAU Circuit and high school ranks.

“I am extremely honored to join The University of Alabama and Coach Oats’ staff,” Pannone said. “The chance to join a legendary school with a basketball program that is among the best in the country is a privilege. Coach Oats leads a team that competes with NBA-style ball and runs NBA sets, so to have the opportunity to leverage my NBA experience to mentor and raise up student athletes was a rare and rewarding offer I couldn’t pass up,” Pannone said.