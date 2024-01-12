TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Crimson Tide have found the replacement for legendary coach Nick Saban.

Alabama named former Washington Huskies Head Coach Kalen DeBoer as the 28th head coach in school history Friday night.

The Crimson Tide coaching search lasted less than 72 hours to find the man who will lead the Tide out of the tunnel and onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturdays in the fall for the foreseeable future.

DeBoer has been Washington’s Head Coach for two seasons and took the Huskies to the national championship this season.

Before taking over at Washington, DeBoer was Fresno State’s head coach. He was hired by Fresno State after serving as an offensive coordinator at Indiana, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls.

The 49-year-old will have quite the shoes to fill as his predecessor is often regarded as the greatest college football coach of all time. Saban won six national championships while at Alabama along with numerous other records, achievements and awards. His announcement that he was retiring Wednesday shook the college football world.

That challenge of following Saban is one that DeBoer calls an “honor” and says coming to Alabama to lead the football program is the opportunity of a lifetime.

” I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence,” DeBoer said. “The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school. The chance to lead the football program at The University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Alabama Athletic Greg Byrne reportedly told the team Wednesday that the school would have a coach in place within 72 hours. Byrne came through on that promise and the Crimson Tide coaching search only lasted roughly 48 hours to find the man who will lead the Tide out of the tunnel and onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturdays in the fall for the foreseeable future.

Byrne feels confident in his coaching selection and believes DeBoer is the right man to lead the Tide following Saban.

“We are excited to welcome Kalen and Nicole DeBoer, and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to The University of Alabama,” Byrne said. “Coach DeBoer has proven he is a winner and has done an incredible job as a head coach at each of his stops. One of the things I told our team the other day is we are going to get someone who is not only a great coach with the Xs and Os, but also someone who cares about his players and someone I’d want my sons to play for, just like I would have wanted them to play for Coach Saban. We got that in Coach DeBoer. He is ready to get to work, and we look forward to him leading the Alabama Crimson Tide football program for years to come. We are grateful to our leadership in President Stuart Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their support during this process.”

Former Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban released the following statement regarding his successor:

I want nothing more than to see Alabama football continue to be successful, and Coach DeBoer is an outstanding choice to lead the program. He has a proven track record of success and is one of the brightest football minds. Coach DeBoer has an excellent understanding of what it takes to be a successful head coach, whether it’s coaching, recruiting, developing players or building a culture. He has done a fantastic job at every stop of his coaching career, and I am excited to see what he will be able to accomplish in Tuscaloosa. Terry and I will be here to support Coach DeBoer and his family with anything they need. Former Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

The University of Washington released the following statement regarding DeBoer’s departure to Alabama:

Kalen DeBoer led a remarkable run for UW Football and showed the world that we are capable of competing at the very highest level. We are disappointed that he chose to leave, but he has left us a strong foundation to build on, both on and off the field, and we wish him the best of luck at Alabama. We’ll start an immediate search for the next leader of UW Football – someone who can build on these successes as we enter the Big Ten and ensure the long-term excellence of our program. University of Washington’s Ana Mari Cauce

DeBoer will formally be introduced at a news conference at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Following that, he will surely get to work to establish the Tide’s new coaching staff and begin a new era of Alabama Football, a changing of the Tide. ​