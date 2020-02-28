Alabama football searching for new strength and conditioning coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - It's not necessarily uncommon for members of the Alabama football staff to find another job outside of the program, but one coach that many thought would never leave is no longer working alongside Nick Saban.

On Monday, it was announced that longtime strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran is heading to Georgia to be the Bulldogs' new special teams coordinator.

Now Alabama has started the interview process to find Cochran's replacement; according to our media partner AL.com, Kansas State's Chris Dawson was in Tuscaloosa on Thursday interviewing for the position.

Dawson has been the head strength and conditioning coach at Kansas State since 2010.