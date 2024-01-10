TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — After 17 years of continuity, Tide fans may not have to wait long to find out who their next head football coach will be.

According to 247 Sports, the team was told that the school ‘hoped’ to have a new head coach in place within 72 hours. Saban announced his retirement at a team meeting on Wednesday.

Alabama hasn’t had to hire a head football coach in the better part of two decades and replacing the greatest college football coach of all time won’t be an easy task.

The same 247 Sports report said Saban cited age and health as reasons why he was ending his coaching career.

Saban coached at Alabama for 17 seasons, leading the Tide to six national championships.

A key factor in quickly hiring a new head football coach is roster management. Due to Saban retiring, Alabama players will have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. The Tide already had 29 players enter the transfer portal or declare for the NFL Draft before Saban’s retirement.

