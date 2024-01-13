TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama cornerback coach Travaris Robinson has accepted a job with the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Saturday, Georgia officials announced the hiring of Robinson as the Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. The former Auburn football player had been on staff at Alabama since January 2022.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” said Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statically in the NCAA.”

Robinson came to Alabama from Miami, serving in the same role for the 2021 season. Before Miami, he was South Carolina’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2019.

The veteran coach is known for his recruiting abilities and for how he develops talent. He replaces former Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Will Muschamp, who decided to transition to a defensive analyst role.

Robinson played for the Auburn Tigers from 1999-2002 where he was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2002.