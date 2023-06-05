TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – For the first time since 2010, Alabama Baseball is heading to an NCAA Super Regional.

The Tide defeated Boston College 8-0 Sunday night to advance to the Winston-Salem Regional to take on the No.1 team in the country Wake Forest.

Alabama started strong against Boston College, taking an early 4-run lead after the first inning.

The Tide would tack on additional runs in the second and third inning before scoring two in the eighth inning to coast to the 8-0 win.

On the mound, Jacob McNairy guided the Tide to the win striking out 11 batters and only giving up three hits in 7 and 2/3 innings as the Alabama pitching staff was able to shut out Boston College.

Mac Guscette had a big game in the batter’s box slapping three hits which yielded four RBIs. Guscette also drew a walk in the game for the Crimson Tide.

Now Alabama will start preparation for a three-game series against Wake Forest in the Winston-Salem Super Regional. If the Tide can win two games against the Demon Deacons, they will advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1999.

The dates and times for the Super Regional have yet to be announced.