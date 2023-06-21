TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama men’s basketball team will compete in a pair of contests hosted by the Naismith Hall of Fame in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Crimson Tide will face Purdue in the Hall of Fame Series Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on December 9.

Later in the month, the Tide will travel to Phoenix to face Arizona on December 20 in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series Phoenix at the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns.

“We are excited to be a part of the Hall of Fame Series that has been put on by the Naismith Hall of Fame organization,” Oats said. “Arizona and Purdue are two exceptional programs that will certainly test us in the non-conference portion of the schedule. During my time at Alabama, we have always tried to challenge our team during the non-conference schedule and playing two of the top programs in the country affords us that opportunity.”

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in July.