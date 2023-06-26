TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Coming off of one of the Tide’s best seasons in program history, Alabama Basketball now knows what SEC teams it’ll square off with during the 2023-2024 season.

The SEC announced the conference’s basketball schedule Monday and although the dates are not finalized, here is who Alabama will take on in conference play for the 2023-2024 season.

Alabama Basketball home SEC opponents

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Alabama Basketball road SEC opponents

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Conference play tips off on January 6 and runs through March 9. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play.

The Tide has not announced its nonconference opponents for the upcoming season at the time this article was written.

The full SEC schedule for the 2023-2024 season can be seen here.