TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Coming off of one of the Tide’s best seasons in program history, Alabama Basketball now knows what SEC teams it’ll square off with during the 2023-2024 season.
The SEC announced the conference’s basketball schedule Monday and although the dates are not finalized, here is who Alabama will take on in conference play for the 2023-2024 season.
Alabama Basketball home SEC opponents
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
Alabama Basketball road SEC opponents
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
Conference play tips off on January 6 and runs through March 9. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play.
The Tide has not announced its nonconference opponents for the upcoming season at the time this article was written.
The full SEC schedule for the 2023-2024 season can be seen here.