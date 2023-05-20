TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Baseball doesn’t look like a team that’s coach was fired mid-season.

The Crimson Tide has reeled off five straight wins to end the regular season, the last three coming against defending National Champion Ole Miss.

Since Brad Bohannon’s dismissal, the Tide has lost just two games and won three straight SEC series against Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. The Tide had only won two SEC series before Bohannon’s firing.

Over the last 10 games, Alabama has outscored opponents 70-25 and hammered 20 home runs.

Alabama has seven players with a batting average over .300 including Andrew Pinckney, who was named SEC Co-Player of the Week for the week of May 8-14.

The Tide finish their regular season with the most wins they’ve had since 2006 and the most SEC wins since 2009.

Now Alabama awaits the SEC tournament, which is held May 23–28 in Hoover, AL. The Tide will look to win their first SEC baseball tournament since 2003.

The bracket for the tournament is still being determined as the SEC regular season play wraps up this weekend. News 19 will provide updates throughout the entire SEC tournament.