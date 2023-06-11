WINSTON-SALEM, NC. (WHNT) – Alabama Baseball is on the brink of elimination as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Sunday in Winston-Salem.

The Tide dropped the first of the best of three NCAA Super Regionals on Saturday 5-4.

In a battle of the long ball, Alabama fell behind 3-0 after two innings but found themselves back in the game after two Tide home runs, one from Bob Jones Alum Caden Rose, tied things up heading into the fifth inning.

In the fifth inning, Wake reclaimed the lead with a Danny Corona homerun.

The Demon Deacons extended the lead in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 5-3 ballgame, but Alabama wasn’t done just yet.

In the eighth inning, the Crimson Tide rallied, scoring one run, but were unable to tie the game up and ultimately fell 5-4.

Now the Tide look to avoid elimination against Wake Forest Sunday with game two set for 11 a.m.