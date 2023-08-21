(WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide were well-represented on the Associated Press preseason All-American teams.

Junior defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry was named a First-Team Preseason All-American. McKinstry, a Birmingham native, earned First-Team All-American in 2022 after he intercepted two passes and recorded 35 tackles.

Heading into what could be his final season in Tuscaloosa, McKinstry has been projected as a first-round selection and Pro Football Network recently had him being drafted as high as No. 2 overall.

Offensive lineman JC Latham and Edge rusher Dallas Turner were both named to the Second-Team Preseason All-American.

Latham, a Wisconsin native, started all 13 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He was the nation’s top-rated offensive lineman coming out of high school in 2021.

The junior offensive lineman has also been projected as a first-round selection, according to Pro Football Network.

Turner, a junior edge rusher, started 10 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and recorded 37 tackles.

The Crimson Tide kick off the season on Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee State.