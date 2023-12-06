TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Just days after winning the SEC Championship, 10 Alabama Crimson Tide players have been named to the All-SEC first or second team.

Eight Alabama players made First Team All-SEC with a particularly strong showing from the defensive back group.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Caleb Downs and Terrion Arnold all made the first team, with McKinstry making his second career appearance on the first team.

The full list of Alabama players who made First Team All-SEC is below:

Offensive Lineman JC Latham

Defensive Lineman Justin Eboigbe

Linebacker Dallas Turner

Defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry

Defensive back Terrion Arnold

Defensive back Caleb Downs

Placekicker Will Reichard

Long snapper Kneeland Hibbett

Alabama had three players named to the second team All-SEC:

Offensive Lineman Tyler Booker

Punter James Burnip

Kickoff specialist Will Reichard

The SEC individual award winners will be released on Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

Alabama will now have the majority of the next month to prepare for Michigan in the College Football Playoffs on January 1.