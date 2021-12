Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) celebrates during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Alabama won 41-24. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The stage is set for the 2021 College Football Playoff!

Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season: No. 1 in the nation.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide is set to play the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year’s Eve in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

And just like that the 2021 @CFBPlayoff is set 🏈



1) Alabama (12-1)

2) Michigan (12-1)

3) Georgia (12-1)

4) Cincinnati (13-0)



The Tide will take on the Bearcats on New Year’s Eve — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) December 5, 2021

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are set to play the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Notre Dame came in at No. 5 and Ohio State came in at No. 6.

