(WHNT) – It’s official, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The Tide and Wildcats will face off in New Orleans at the Caesar’s Superdome on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT.

This appearance will be the Crimson Tide’s 17th appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama is 9-7 in those 16 prior appearances, the most recent being its 24-6 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff Semifinal.

This will be the first matchup between Alabama and Kansas State.

Alabama was ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee on Sunday, falling short of a chance for the championship. Kansas State was ranked No. 9.

Alabama’s last non-playoff bowl appearance in the CFP era was in 2020 when it defeated the Michigan Wolverines 35-16. This is just the second time since the CFP began in 2015 that Bama has not made it in the top four.