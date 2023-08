HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local youth hockey team was celebrated over the weekend for their historic win.

The 16U AA hockey team called the Alabama Thunder recently won the 2023 Chipotle USA Youth Hockey Tier II 16U National Championship, the first time any team from the state of Alabama has won a national title.

The North Alabama Amateur Hockey Association hoisted a flag to honor their achievement and the players received their championship rings.