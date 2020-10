It’s game day! Alabama and Tennessee face off in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville this afternoon.

The Crimson Tide is fresh off a win against Georgia last weekend, 41-24. The Vols fell to Kentucky Saturday, 34-7.

This rivalry has been incredibly one-sided of late with Alabama winning the last 13 meetings. It is the longest winning streak in the rivalry’s history, which dates all the way back to 1906.

Don’t miss any of the action! Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on News 19.