TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama star kicker Will Reichard has changed his mind about entering the 2023 NFL Draft and has decided to return to school for a fifth season with the Tide program.

The Hoover native has a fifth season of eligibility available to him because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the 2020 season.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience. I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023,” Reichard wrote in his announcement.

Reichard is Alabama’s all-time career points leader and will be a key returner on special teams next season.