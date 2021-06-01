Alabama softball team leaves for Women’s College World Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — “We want to win it,” Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy said. “I think this group really feels like they can.”

Murphy and his team have good reason to feel confident heading into the Women’s College World Series this week. The Crimson Tide have ripped off 18 wins in a row — against stiff competition.

“The day after the last game of the Florida series, I wrote on the practice plan: ‘run the table.’ And I never thought they would, because 16 of the 18 games were against ranked teams,” Murphy said. “And, by God, they did.”

Murphy and company carry that momentum to Oklahoma City, where they’ll make their 13th WCWS appearance since the turn of the century. “Team 25” holds a special place in the coach’s heart.

“This group is probably the grittiest, most resilient team I’ve coached in 25 years at Alabama and you’ve been through it, too. You’ve been through COVID for 15 months,” Murphy told reporters Tuesday before hitting the road with his team. “But what they’ve accomplished and what they’ve done is amazing with everything they’ve gone through.”

Now, Murphy’s squad is a few wins away from the second national championship in program history. Tuscaloosa has fallen in love with the Tide, as evidenced by the attendance numbers at Rhoads Stadium: over 3,600 fans at both games of Alabama’s Super Regional against Kentucky over the weekend.

“I never, ever dreamt that the football capital of the United States would adopt softball as their second-favorite sport,” Murphy said. “And it’s a great, great feeling.”