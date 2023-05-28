TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts struck out the final batter to give Alabama the 3-2 win over Northwestern to take game three of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional and advance to the Women’s College World Series.

The Tide dropped game one but battled back to take game two, thanks to a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh by Ashley Prange to force the game three.

On Sunday, the Tide used a 2 RBI single from Ally Shipman and a solo home run from Jenna Johnson to take the lead heading into the seventh. Fouts gave up a home run as Northwestern made it a one-run game, but then she got the final out to send Alabama to the Women’s College World Series for the 14th time in program history.

Alabama will face SEC foe Tennessee on Thursday in the opening round.