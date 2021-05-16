Alabama softball set to host NCAA tournament regional following SEC championship win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama softball team rolled past top-seeded Florida in the SEC Softball Championship winning 4-0 to win the program’s sixth conference title.

Now the Tide is looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament where they’ll be hosting the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Alabama comes in as the #3 overall seed in the tournament; they’ll face off against the SWAC championship winning Alabama State Hornets on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m.

Clemson and Troy are also competing in the regional; that matchup is set for Friday at 2 p.m.