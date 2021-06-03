Alabama softball opens WCWS play with dominant victory over Arizona

OKLAHOMA CITY – Alabama softball earned a convincing 5-1 win over Arizona to open play and stay in the winner’s bracket at the Women’s College World Series.

The Tide was led by a dominant performance by Montana Fouts in the circle, tying her career-high with 16 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

𝟏𝟔 𝐊𝐬 😤



Montana Fouts was DEALING in @AlabamaSB's opening round win in the #WCWS pic.twitter.com/9A4TCKecNL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2021

The win over the 11th seeded Wildcats marks 19 straight wins for the Crimson Tide keeping their perfect postseason record alive.

With the win, Alabama advances in the winners bracket and will play Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Tide will play the winner of Thursday night’s game between UCLA and Florida State.