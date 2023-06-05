TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Softball has already begun bringing in transfer portal players for the 2024 season.

Former Central Arkansas ace Kayla Beaver announced Monday that she would be spending next season in Tuscaloosa.

Beaver, a redshirt junior, played four seasons at Central Arkansas where she appeared in 119 games, starting 82 games for the Sugar Bears. The Tennessee native has a career record of 74-22 with a 1.52 ERA and 514 strikeouts.

Among Central Arkansas records, Beaver holds the lowest earned run average in school history, ranks second in career strikeouts, appearances and lowest opponents batting average.

The announcement of her commitment comes days after the Crimson Tide were eliminated in the Women’s College World Series ending the career of star pitcher Montana Fouts.