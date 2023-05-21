TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Number five seed Alabama softball entered Sunday’s regional final needing just one win over Middle Tennessee State, who they defeated Saturday 12-5, to advance to Super Regionals.

MTSU took game one 4-1 forcing a final game. Ally Shipman broke the scoreless tie in the seventh with a solo home run to send the Tide to the Super Regional round, a round they’ve made it to every year since 2005.

Jaala Torrence gave up just five hits in the shutout while striking out eight. Alabama will host No. 12 seed Northwestern next weekend.

Meanwhile, Auburn got the 5-2 win over No. 16 seed Clemson early Sunday afternoon to force the if-necessary game, but Clemson won that one 5-1 to end Auburn’s season.

This was the Tiger’s first appearance in the regional final since 2019. Auburn finishes the year 43-19, the most wins since 2017.