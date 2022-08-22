TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama softball is gearing up for its 2023 season with a series of fall games, including a rescheduled date for the Sand Mountain Showdown.
The new Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State University (JSU) will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m. in Albertville. The game was previously postponed by weather.
The team also announced eight games to be played this fall ahead of the 2023 season.
- Wednesday, October 12
- Alabama vs. Jacksonville State in Albertville at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 15
- Alabama vs. Georgia Tech (DH) in Tuscaloosa at 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, October 23
- Alabama vs. Copiah-Lincoln (DH) in Tuscaloosa at 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 29
- Wallace State vs. Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa at 12 p.m.
- Alabama vs. Wallace State in Tuscaloosa at 2 p.m.
- Alabama vs. Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa at 4 p.m.
- Friday, November 4
- Alabama vs. Emory University in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m.
Entry to each game is $5 and tickets will be sold at the gate. All proceeds will benefit the Bama Softball Walk-Off Club.