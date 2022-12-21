(WHNT) — It’s the holiday season, but today is a holiday for high school football players on National Signing Day! Both Alabama and Auburn welcomed large recruiting classes with Christmas just around the corner.

It’s also a holiday for Nick Saban who says he loves recruiting. His present? Another top recruiting class.

On Wednesday, Alabama added 27 new players for the first day of the early signing period. Those athletes include:

WR Cole Adams: Owasso, Okla.

OL Olaus Alinen: Finland

WR Malik Benson: Lansing, Kan.

DB Caleb Downs: Hoschton, Ga.

OL Wilkin Formby: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

WR Jalen Hale: Longview, Texas

WR Jaren Hamilton: Gainesville, Fla.

RB Justice Haynes: Buford, Ga.

DL Edric Hill: Kansas City, Mo.

QB Eli Holstein: Zachary, La.

DB Brayson Hubbard: Ocean Springs, Miss.

DB Jahlil Hurley: Florence, Ala.

LB Justin Jefferson: Memphis, Tenn.

LB Keon Keeley: Tampa, Fla.

TE Ty Lockwood: Thompson’s Station, Tenn.

QB Dylan Lonergan: Snellville, Ga.

OL Rock McElderry: Anniston, Ala.

OL Miles McVay: East St. Louis, Ill.

DB Tony Mitchell: Alabaster, Ala.

DL Hunter Osborne: Trussville, Ala.

LB Yhonzae Pierre: Eufaula, Ala .

OL Kadyn Proctor: Des Moines, Iowa

DL Jordan Renaud: Tyler, Texas

LB Qua Russaw: Montgomery, Ala.

DL James Smith: Montgomery, Ala.

PK Conor Talty: Chicago, Ill.

RB Richard Young: Lehigh Acres, Fla.

“Well I think one of the things that was a real focus for us is to improve up front,” Saban said. “I think we recruited some guys that can certainly help us do that.”

“We’ve got a good bunch of players but I think what I like about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character, the kind of guys that we were able to attract are the right kind of guys and we’re excited about the class,” he continued.

Some of these players are early enrollees and are participating in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl practices.