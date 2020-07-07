Alabama shifts to mobile-only ticketing for 2020 football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama Athletics announced they will have mobile-only ticketing and parking passes this season. The move will enable contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 football season.

The shift to mobile-only ticketing will provide a safer environment for fans, as well as help guard against the production of fraudulent tickets.

The following items will be issued via mobile delivery:

Season tickets

Home single game tickets

Neutral site tickets

Away game tickets

Parking passes

Purchasers will receive their tickets via email, allowing them to download tickets into the wallet on their phone. Before reaching the gates, ticketholders will open their digital wallet, select game tickets and hold their smartphone near the scanner.

Season ticketholders (excluding UA faculty/staff and students) will still have the ability to post tickets on StubHub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Alabama Athletics, or transfer tickets to a friend, in the event they are unable to attend.

Parking passes issued by the ticket office will also be delivered to mobile using the same process as tickets and will also be able to be transferred.

Print-at-home tickets will no longer be available as they shift to contactless entry into the stadium. Mobile tickets are only valid when presented on a smartphone. Printed copies of QR codes will not be accepted.

Those that do not have a smartphone can contact the ticket office before game day for options at 205-348-2262 or ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu.

For more information on on how to download your digital tickets and how to donate or transfer, click here.