TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama plans to honor its first Black athletes at this spring’s “A-Day” game.

The spring game will be held on April 16 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be the last of the team’s 15 spring practices. Admission is free to the public.

The game will include honors for Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell, both recognized by the university as “Crimson Tide legends.”

Jackson made history in 1970 as the first Black scholarship student-athlete on the Crimson Tide football team. The following year, Mitchell became the first Black player to actually play in a varsity football game at Alabama.

Alabama leads the nation in spring game attendance since Coach Nick Saban’s first year as head coach in 2007. Approximately 1,068,239 fans have flocked to A-Day games in that time frame, with an average of 76,303 fans per year. The largest A-Day crowd came in 2011 with 92,310 in attendance.

More information about parking, game time, television network, and other activities will be released soon.