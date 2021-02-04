Alabama, SEC powers rake in highly rated recruiting hauls

FILE – Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo. The National signing day period begins Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Alabama dominated the national recruiting landscape, but the other Southeastern Conference powers also fared quite well. The Crimson Tide pulled in the nation’s No. 1 class for the ninth time in 11 years and the strongest class yet, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. That included signing day adds in five-star running back Camar Wheaton and four-star safety Terrion Stanford. The SEC had three of the top four classes. Georgia, last year’s recruiting champion, finished third, and LSU fourth. Texas A&M racked up the No. 7 class with a signing day pickup in running back LC Johnson.