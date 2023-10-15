(WHNT) — After another wild weekend of college football in which eight ranked teams lost, the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll has been released.

The Alabama Crimson Tide survived a strong second-half comeback from the Arkansas Razorbacks to win 24-21. With the win, Alabama coach Nick Saban picked up his 200th career win as coach of the Crimson Tide and his 291th overall win.

It wasn’t pretty for Alabama, but the team got it done when it mattered most, setting up a top-25 match-up with Tennessee.

Despite winning, the Crimson remained ranked at No. 11 for the third straight week as North Carolina jumped them in the poll for the No. 10 spot.

The Volunteers picked up a home win against Texas A&M on Saturday moving them from No. 19 to No. 17

This year’s edition of the annual ‘Third Saturday in October’ kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.

Elsewhere on Saturday, No. 8 Oregon missed a potentially game-tying field goal as time expired to pick up their first loss of the season against No. 7 Washington. With the loss, Oregon fell in the rankings to No. 9

USC fell from No. 10 to No. 18 after suffering their first loss of the season to No. 21 Notre Dame 48-20. The Fighting Irish jumped to No. 15 with the win.

Other ranked teams that lost on Saturday include No. 14 Louisville, No. 18 UCLA, No. 19 Washington State, No. 23 Kansas, No. 24 Kentucky and No. 25 Miami.

Here’s the entire top 25:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Penn State Texas Oregon North Carolina Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame Duke Tennessee USC LSU Missouri Louisville Air Force Tulane Iowa UCLA

Notable additions to this week’s AP TOP 25 include Air Force who is ranked for the first time since 2019 and Tulane.

The latest poll sets up for five ranked match-ups in Week 8.