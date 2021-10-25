Alabama quarterback Bryce Young presents running threat, too

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Bryce Young is showing why he arrived at Alabama as the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback. The sophomore was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after the 52-24 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

The third-ranked Crimson Tide’s Heisman Trophy front-runner is clearly a passer first and foremost, but he’s also a quick, shifty running threat when necessary. Coach Nick Saban says Alabama doesn’t have designed quarterback runs for Young.

But the sophomore ran for his first two career touchdowns in a 52-24 win over Tennessee ahead of Alabama’s bye week.

Young ran 10 times for 42 yards in the game, including being sacked twice.