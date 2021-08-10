Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AP – Defending national champion Alabama is preseason No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Clemson is No. 2 and Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while the Sooners got the other two. No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.

Below is the full list:

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State North Carolina Cincinnati Florida Oregon Louisiana State Southern California Wisconsin Miami Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma State UL Lafayette Coastal Carolina Mississippi

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released on Aug. 16.