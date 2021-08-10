Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson

AP – Defending national champion Alabama is preseason No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll.
Clemson is No. 2 and Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while the Sooners got the other two. No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.
Below is the full list:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Oregon
- Louisiana State
- Southern California
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Texas
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oklahoma State
- UL Lafayette
- Coastal Carolina
- Mississippi
The Associated Press Top 25 will be released on Aug. 16.