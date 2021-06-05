Alabama ousts Rider 3-1 behind Hamiter’s late home run

Alabama William Hamiter (11) runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Alabama on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

RUSTON, La. (AP) — William Hamiter hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Alabama went on to beat Rider 3-1 in an elimination game in the Ruston Regional.

Alabama entered the game having scored just three runs in its last three games which all resulted in defeat.

Dylan Smith went the distance on the mound for Alabama striking out seven and spreading seven hits.

Kyle Johnson went 2 for 4 for the Broncs and scored the lone run after his lead-off double down the right-field line to start the game.