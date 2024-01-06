NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide Men’s Basketball team kicked off in-league play by defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores 75-73 on Saturday.

After the first half, Alabama led the Commodores 40-36 in a tough battle going on in Nashville. The Commodores were able to trade buckets with the Tide but eventually came up short in the end.

The Crimson Tide (9-5, 1-0 SEC) were led by Mark Sears scoring 21 points, which is a game-high.

Alabama Guards Rylan Griffen and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also got into the mix with Griffen putting up 16 points while Wrightsell Jr. scored 11 points.

The Crimson Tide were able to finish the battle by shooting 49%, while the Commodores shot the ball at roughly 40%.

“We have a lead and almost gave it up, so we got to do a better job of figuring out a closing group. As a team, we have to be better on Tuesday, but it’s a road win in the SEC and we will take one today, ” said Head Coach Nate Oats.

The next matchup for the Crimson Tide is scheduled against South Carolina in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.