Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian undergoes heart surgery

University of Alabama football offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is recovering after undergoing a corrective heart procedure, the university said Tuesday afternoon.

A “congenital cardiovascular anomaly” was discovered last week when Sarkisian underwent his annual physical, the university said, and it was determined that he needed surgery to correct the issue.

Sarkisian’s surgery took place Thursday and he is at home recovering in Tuscaloosa, the university said.

Sarkisian was hired as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in January 2019. It was his second time with the team; he also worked as an analyst in 2016 and was the offensive coordinator for the team’s national championship game against Clemson that season, after Lane Kiffin vacated the position to go to Florida Atlantic.