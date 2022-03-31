MONTGOMERY – McGill-Toolen Catholic High School senior Barry Dunning Jr., and Hazel Green High School senior Samiya Steele earned the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s top basketball honor.

Dunning was named “Mr. Basketball” for the just completed 2021-22 high school basketball season and Steele was chosen “Miss Basketball.”

The announcement was made by Ben Thomas of the Alabama Media Group at the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association (ASWA) annual awards banquet held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. The ASWA’s annual Player of the Year Banquet was sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Dunning, an Arkansas signee and two-time Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, was named the state’s 40th Mr. Basketball by the ASWA on Thursday in Montgomery. He became just the fifth player from the Mobile area to receive the honor, which annually recognizes the recipients as the top boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players in the state.

“We always said Barry was going to play his best basketball as a senior,” McGill-Toolen head coach Phillip Murphy said. “He is a late bloomer in my opinion. He has a very high ceiling. He definitely played the best basketball of his high school career in his last two weeks. It’s going to be fun to see what he does at Arkansas.”

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward led McGill-Toolen to a 30-5 record and the Class 6A state semifinals this season. He was also named the Class 6A Player of the Year at the banquet, averaged 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds this season. He also averaged 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Yellow Jackets.

Dunning was named the Alabama MVP in the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic played earlier in March. He was also Al.com’s Coastal Alabama Player of the Year.

Hazel Green’s is the first Hazel Green player to be selected Miss Basketball and the 35th award winner since first starting in 1988.

“When you talk about Hazel Green girls’ basketball over the last couple of years, you think of Samiya Steele,” Hazel Green coach Tim Miller told AL.com. “She is the heart and soul of the program.”

Steele averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists with 65 steals for Class 6A champion Hazel Green, which finished undefeated with a 35-0 record while winning its fifth straight title. The Trojans also ended with the AHSAA’s current longest winning streak (59) still intact. The Alabama State signee who participated in the recent Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game won by Alabama 89-81, finished her prep career with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. She was selected the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and earned Class 6A Final Four MVP for the second straight season. Hazel Green was 141-5 during her final four years in high school with four state titles.

She became the fifth Huntsville area player to earn Miss Basketball honors in the 35-year history of the award.

Three boys and three girls from each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications and the AISA were recognized as finalists and were in attendance at Thursday’s banquet. A player of the year in each gender was selected by the ASWA All-State Committee comprised of member sportswriters from across the state.