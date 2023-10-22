(WHNT) — Another wild week of college football matchups is in the books, and if you were looking for another week of exciting AP Top 25 matchups, this one did not disappoint.

After spending three straight weeks at No. 11, Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide welcomed the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers into Tuscaloosa for the Third Saturday in October.

The first half wasn’t easy sledding for Alabama, but after a dominant second half where they outscored the Tennessee Volunteers 27-0, the Tide moved up two spots to No. 9 in the AP poll. Tennessee dropped four spots to No. 21 and fell to 5-2 on the season with the loss to Bama.

Number 1-6 remained the same from Week 8’s ranking to this weeks, with the Georgia Bulldogs still holding the top spot following their bye week.

LSU and Missouri each moved up four spots to No. 15 and No. 16 respectively following wins, and Ole Miss picked up the No. 12 spot after winning its first game in Jordan Hare Stadium since 2015.

Quite a few top 25 matchups on Saturday led to a shake up in the poll, as Penn State, North Carolina, Duke and USC all took a tumble in this weeks list.

No. 3 Ohio State took down No. 7 Penn State in a top 10 matchup on Saturday, winning 20-12. The Nittany Lions dropped three spots in the ranking following the loss to No. 10.

The North Carolina Tarheels dropped from the No. 10 spot to the No. 17 spot following a 31-27 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

No. 4 Florida State stunned a No. 16 Duke after the Blue Devils took an early lead but couldn’t hold on in the second half. As a result, Duke fell to No. 20 in this week’s poll.

After a loss to now No. 13 Utah, the USC Trojans have fallen six spots to No. 24.

You can see the full Week 9 Top 25 ranking below:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame LSU Missouri North Carolina Louisville Air Force Duke Tennessee Tulane UCLA USC James Madison