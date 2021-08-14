Alabama men’s basketball standout Jaden Shackelford hosts youth camp in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — If you’ve watched Alabama basketball the past couple of seasons, then you should know who Jaden Shackelford is; the Tide junior guard has played a key role in Alabama’s recent success.

The California native took a quick break from Tuscaloosa and made a trip to the 256 to host his first youth basketball camp.

The camp was open to anyone ages K-12 at Supreme Courts out in Guntersville and campers spent a full six hours on the courts alongside Shackelford.

Shackelford has many accolades including All-SEC Freshman Team and All-SEC Second team, so a lot of these young players look up to him for his skills on the court. Even though he’s appreciative that they respect him as a player, Shackelford also hopes he can be more than just a basketball player to any young kids out there; he says he wants to be a role model like some of the players he looked up to when he was younger and starting to dream big.

“When you work hard nothing can stop you you can only stop yourself, so just lock in and focus on what you wanna do and you’ll be fine,” Shackelford said. “You’ve got to block everything else out just continue to work.”

Shackelford was born and raised in California and besides playing for the Tide program he really has no connection to the Yellowhammer state, but Shackelford says the amount of young players in the state is just a testament to UA.

“It just goes to show how strong the University of Alabama is. It’s an honor for me to have kids look up to me of course growing up I looked up to people but to have kids look up to me means the world to me and I just try to set the best example I can,” Shackelford said.

Shackelford announced in late July that he would be returning to the Tide program for his junior season after he previously declared for the 2021 NBA draft and entered the transfer portal.