Alabama Men’s Basketball Forward James Rojas suffers torn ACL

Alabama forward James Rojas (33) plays against Iona in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men’s basketball player James Rojas suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to head coach Nate Oats. The senior forward underwent successful surgery on his left knee Tuesday morning and is expected to make a full recovery with the anticipation of playing in the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference season.

“We are disappointed to lose Rojas, but he is as tough as they come. He had a similar injury two years ago on his right knee and responded well to the rehab process,” Oats said. “I am confident that he will attack this rehab in an aggressive, similar fashion and will be surrounded by the best doctors, athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals to help him throughout the entire process. We are confident he will be available for us during the SEC season.”

Rojas played in 30 contests making one start during 2020-21 campaign for the Tide.