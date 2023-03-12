NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Alabama men’s basketball team’s magical season continued on Sunday, rolling past Texas A&M 82-63 to win the 2023 SEC Tournament Championship.

The No. 1 seed and SEC regular season champions got off to a fast start and never looked back, as the Tide won their first tournament title since 2019.

Brandon Miller led the way with 23 points while Jahvon Quinerly added 22 points.

Alabama now waits for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show to find out its seeding for the NCAA Tournament, which is set to be announced at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.