Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. named Co-Defensive Player of the Week

FILE – Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrate after a missed Notre Dame field goal attempt in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Anderson was selected to The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team defense, Monday Aug. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

The 2021 rivalry week is complete and the Southeastern Conference named its weekly honors on Monday.

After a historic Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium that ended in an Alabama win in 4OT, Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. was one of two players named Defensive Player of the Week.

“Anderson was a wrecking crew for the Alabama defense in Auburn against the Tigers. He recorded double-digit tackles for loss for the sixth straight game. Finished with 3.0 tackles for loss (-15 yards) to give him 30.5 on the season. Added another sack (-11 yards) to increase his SEC leading total to 14.5. Finished with seven total tackles, including six solo stops Tide coaches credited him with two quarterback pressures. Helped hold Auburn to just 22 rushing yards, 155 yards below their season average and just 159 total yards, 269 below their average. Southeastern Conference

Another big win in the SEC, unranked LSU stunned then-ranked #14 Texas A&M 27-24. LSU LB Damone Clark was also named a Defensive Player of the Week for his role in the win.

“Led LSU with 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the 27-24 win over Texas A&M. Upped his nation’s best tackle total to 135 for the season … The 135 tackles rank as the fourth-highest total in LSU single-season history. LSU held the Aggies to season lows in rushing yards (54) and total yards (296) … Had two sacks on A&M’s final possession. His tackles for loss totaled 15 negative yards. As a unit, LSU sacked the A&M quarterback four times and held 1,000-yard rusher Isaiah Spiller to only 27 yards on 11 carries.” Southeastern Conference

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will battle for the SEC Championship on December 4 in Atlanta.