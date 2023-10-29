(WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama moved up to No. 8 after being ranked No. 10 a week ago.

The Crimson Tide had the week off and will square off in a top-15 match-up with the LSU Tigers next Saturday at 6:45 p.m. on WHNT.

Elsewhere in the latest poll, Georgia remains the top ranked team in the country after a 43-20 beatdown of Florida in the ‘World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.’

The Oregon Ducks jumped up to No. 6 after beating Utah 35-6, snapping the Utes 18-game home winning streak.

Oklahoma slid back in the poll after being upset by the Kansas Jayhawks. The Sooners are now ranked No. 10. Other notable movement in the poll includes Utah falling five spots to No. 18 and Oregon State falling five spots are well to No. 16.

Overall, the SEC has six ranked teams and will have a decisive weekend next week in the race for the SEC championship game.

No. 1 Georgia will square off with No. 14 Missouri in a pivotal match-up of the top two SEC East teams while Alabama and LSU’s match-up will be two of the top three SEC West teams. Georgia and Missouri will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.

This will be the last AP Top 25 poll before the first College Football Playoff poll is released by the playoff committee on Tuesday night.

The entire AP Top 25 can be found below:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Penn State Oklahoma Ole Miss Notre Dame LSU Missouri Louisville Oregon State Air Force Utah Tennessee UCLA Tulane Kansas James Madison USC Kansas State