Alabama hoops lands pair of 5-star prospects for first time

Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals to his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana Tech, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has landed a pair of five-star prospects in guard Jalen Bradley and forward Brandon Miller.

Coach Nate Oats signed five players on Wednesday in a recruiting class ranked No. 3 overall by 247Sports. It’s the first time the Crimson Tide have landed two five-star recruits.

Bradley and Miller are two of the program’s six highest-rated signees going back to 2000, according to 247Sports. Bradley is rated as the No. 11 recruit and Miller is 18th.

Alabama also signed four-star prep players Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen Richardson and junior college transfer Nick Pringle.