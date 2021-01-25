Alabama hires ex-Jacksonville coach Marrone as assistant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban has added another former NFL head coach to his offensive staff.
Saban announced Monday the hiring of ex-Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone to coach the offensive line.
Marrone joins new offensive coordinator and former Houston Texans and Penn State coach Bill O’Brien.
Marrone spent four-plus years leading the Jaguars, taking them to the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season. He spent two seasons as the Bills head coach from 2013-14.