Alabama high school soccer coaches poll released

The Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association released its most recent statewide rankings Friday.

The rankings include a “Super Poll,” which ranks the best teams regardless of classification, as well as rankings by-class. a

Here are the top 10 in each poll:

BOYS

Super Poll

Hoover Huntsville Vestavia Hills Thompson Spain Park Enterprise Pelham Fort Payne Indian Springs Southside-Gadsden

Class 7A

Hoover Huntsville Vestavia Hills Thompson Spain Park Enterprise Oak Mountain Davidson Bob Jones Grissom

Class 6A

Pelham Fort Payne Homewood Albertville Dothan Chelsea Northridge Randolph Pinson Valley Ben Russell

Classes 4A-5A

Indian Springs Southside-Gadsden John Carroll Briarwood Montgomery Academy Guntersville Sylacauga Crossville West Morgan Faith Academy

Classes 1A-3A

Westminster-Oak Mountain St. Michael St. Luke’s Altamont Bayside Academy Susan Moore Tanner Prattville Christian Fultondale Whitesburg Christian

GIRLS

Super Poll

Vestavia Hills Oak Mountain Enterprise Hewitt-Trussville Huntsville Bob Jones Chelsea Mountain Brook John Carroll Homewood

Class 7A

Vestavia Hills Oak Mountain Enterprise Hewitt-Trussville Huntsville Bob Jones Mountain Brook Hoover McGill-Toolen Spain Park

Class 6A

Chelsea Homewood St. Paul’s Cullman Dothan Northridge Decatur Gardendale Albertville Pelham

Classes 4A-5A

John Carroll Southside-Gadsden Guntersville Montgomery Academy Alabama Christian Faith Academy St. John Paul West Morgan Lincoln Carroll

Classes 1A-3A

Westminster-Oak Mountain Cottage Hill St. Michael Altamont Donoho Bayside Academy Elberta Westminster Christian New Hope Susan Moore