Alabama head basketball coach agrees to contract extension

Alabama head coach Nate Oats communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats and the University of Alabama have agreed to a contract extension through 2027. Athletic director Greg Byrne announced the new deal Thursday evening.

Oats is in his second season with the Crimson Tide and has so far led the team to a 17-5 overall record and a 12-1 SEC record. The contract extension will up his contract from 3 seasons to 6 seasons and grant him a raise.

Oats will now make $3.225 million annually, an increase from the $2.45 million that he makes now.

Alabama is currently ranked 8th, which is the team’s highest ranking since the 2006-07 season.